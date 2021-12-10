 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mummified Dominick Cruz posts, deletes video of grueling UFC 269 weigh cut

Daniel Cormier can’t watch tape on Dominick Cruz if he keeps deleting it.

By Jesse Holland
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz is still trying to make the 135-pound limit at the tender age of 36, this time for division bruiser Pedro Munhoz, who looks to turn back “The Dominator” as part of the UFC 269 pay-per-view (PPV) event this Sat. night (Dec. 11, 2021) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Cruz today posted (but then quickly deleted) video of his grueling weight cut.

Tomorrow night’s bout marks just the second fight for Cruz (23-3) since losing to Henry Cejudo in his 2020 return. “The Dominator” was last seen capturing a split-decision victory over Casey Kenney at UFC 259 last March.

As for Munhoz (19-6-1), who turned 35 back in September, he’s looking to rebound from his Jose Aldo loss last August. “The Young Punisher” has now dropped three of his last four and needs a big performance this weekend in “Sin City.”

