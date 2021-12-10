Mummified Dominick Cruz posts, deletes video of grueling UFC 269 weigh cut

A story was posted & deleted containing Dom Cruz’s weight cut … thoughts about how he looks? #UFC #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/2c1h6Ntqh3

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz is still trying to make the 135-pound limit at the tender age of 36, this time for division bruiser Pedro Munhoz, who looks to turn back “The Dominator” as part of the UFC 269 pay-per-view (PPV) event this Sat. night (Dec. 11, 2021) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Cruz today posted (but then quickly deleted) video of his grueling weight cut.

Tomorrow night’s bout marks just the second fight for Cruz (23-3) since losing to Henry Cejudo in his 2020 return. “The Dominator” was last seen capturing a split-decision victory over Casey Kenney at UFC 259 last March.

As for Munhoz (19-6-1), who turned 35 back in September, he’s looking to rebound from his Jose Aldo loss last August. “The Young Punisher” has now dropped three of his last four and needs a big performance this weekend in “Sin City.”

The UFC 269 weigh ins pop off at 12 p.m. ET RIGHT HERE.

