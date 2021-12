Pic: Exploding eyelid halts BKFC bout in Tampa (NSFW)

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) was back in action on Thursday night, for some reason, and most of the dialogue surrounding the “Sunshine State” event was the knock-down, drag-out brawl between former UFC meatheads Mike Perry and Julian Lane.

Florida men!

Elsewhere on the card, up-and-coming bare-knuckle boxer Jordan Nash ruined a lot of Thursday night appetites with his exploding eyelid, embedded in the photo above, leading to a fifth round doctor’s stoppage and subsequent loss to Noah Cutter.

Complete BKFC Tampa results courtesy of MMA Junkie:

BKFC Main Card: Martin Brown def. Bobby Taylor via unanimous decision (49-43, 49-43, 49-43)

Taylor Starling def. Hannah Guy via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

David Mundell def. Stanislav Grosu via unanimous decision (48-46, 48-46, 48-46)

Jenny Savage def. Delaney Bailey via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 49-46)

Noah Cutter def. Jordan Nash via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) – Round 5, 0:46

Robbie Peralta def. Pete Petties via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)

Joshua Ridge def. Jerald Gregori via knockout – Round 1, 0:41 BKFC Preliminary Card: Rynell Riley def. Trukon Carson via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) – Round 3, 0:17

Stevo Morris def. Jorge Gonzalez via knockout – Round 2, 1:43

Joshua Sikes def. Michael Stripling via unanimous decision (48-47 ,48-47, 49-46)

For much more on BKFC click here.