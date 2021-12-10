UFC 269 early weigh-in video, live results

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will hold its early (and official) weigh-ins for UFC 269 LIVE at 12 p.m. ET in the embedded video above. That’s where all 30 eligible fighters will hit the scale for the Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier-led pay-per-view (PPV) event this Sat. night (Dec. 11, 2021) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, also featuring Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena for the Brazilian’s 135-pound title, as well as the flyweight debut from ex-bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt.

The UFC 269 early weigh ins will take place at the APEX center TODAY at 12 p.m. ET in the embedded video above and as always, we’ll have LIVE text results and real-time updates listed below. Staredowns won’t take place until the promotion concludes its UFC 269 ceremonial festivities inside T-Mobile Arena in “Sin City” TONIGHT at 7 p.m. ET, so be to sure to look for that video on MMAmania.com later today.

Complete UFC 269 weigh-in text results below:

UFC 269 PPV Main Card on ESPN+:

155 lbs.: UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira (155) vs. Dustin Poirier (154.5)

135 lbs.: UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes (134.5) vs. Julianna Pena (135)

170 lbs.: Geoff Neal (170.5) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (169.5)

125 lbs.: Cody Garbrandt (126) vs. Kai Kara-France (125)

135 lbs.: Sean O’Malley (135.5) vs. Raulian Paiva (135.5)

UFC 269 Preliminary Card on ESPN2/ESPN+:

145 lbs.: Josh Emmett (145.5) vs. Dan Ige (146)

135 lbs.: Dominick Cruz (135) vs. Pedro Munhoz (135.5)

265 lbs.: Augusto Sakai (263.5) vs. Tai Tuivasa (264)

185 lbs.: Bruno Silva (186) vs. Jordan Wright (186)

185 lbs.: Eryk Anders (185.5) vs. Andre Muniz (185.5)

125 lbs.: Erin Blanchfield (125.5) vs. Miranda Maverick (125)

125 lbs.: Alex Perez (126.25*) vs. Matt Schnell (126) — CANCELED

145 lbs.: Ryan Hall (145.5) vs. Darrick Minner (146)

135 lbs.: Randy Costa (134.5) vs. Tony Kelley (136)

125 lbs.: Priscila Cachoeira (129*) vs. Gillian Robertson (125)

*Missed weight

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 269 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN2/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

For more news and notes on UFC 269 be sure to visit our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated, revised, and finalized UFC 269 fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.