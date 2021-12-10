 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Midnight Mania! Tyson Fury unloads on ‘p—y’ Paul brothers

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder Photo by Tom Hogan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Tyson Fury does not appreciate having his family’s name dragged through the dirt, nor is he all that impressed with the Paul brothers. Up until a few days ago, Tyson’s younger brother Tommy Fury was scheduled to square off vs. Jake Paul on December 18, but an injury in camp forced Fury out of the bout.

Enter Tyron Woodley.

In the aftermath, Paul threw several shots at Tommy Fury and described the whole family as “sketchy.” Speaking with Michelle Phelps, Fury returned fire with an expletive-laden rant towards “The Problem Child.”

“Jake Paul can go suck a d—k for all I care, next.” Fury said when asked about Paul’s recent comments (via Susan Cox). “P—y. I don’t want to know. I’m not interested. Him and his brother are two s—thouse p—sies and they could never live in my world. Because they’re f—king bitches at the end of the day aren’t they? And that’s it, get f—ked.”

The boxer really has a way with words, doesn’t he?

At this point, Paul has seemingly shut down the chances of eventually remaking the Tommy Fury fight, so this seems the logical end to the beef ... unless Logan Paul wants to sign up for another unwinnable boxing match vs. a far superior puncher. More realistically, Tyson Fury is trying to score himself a showdown vs. Oleksandr Usyk, who defeated Anthony Joshua back in September.

Insomnia

Dominick Cruz vs. Daniel Cormier public beef is the big story online, so here’s a collection of various reactions and memes:

UFC might have a tough time promoting this “rivalry.”

A throwback featuring (arguably) the two best Lightweights on the planet right now:

A rare moment of human error from the great Georges St. Pierre!

Xtreme Couture’s champions ripping kicks post-practice; that’s a gym running hot at the moment.

Josh Emmett talks about some of the difficulties faced in his time away from the cage:

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Raoni Barcelos has found a new opponent in Victor Henry, which brought up highlights of a previous Henry foe, Denis Lavrentyev.

Highlights from the underrated and excellent bout between Christian Lee and Rae Yoon Ok:

A moment of instant intensity.

Random Land

Don’t pull out a sword unless ready to use it!

Midnight Music: An iconic track from The Cure.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

