Jon Jones slams ‘douchebag’ ex-coach Mike Winkeljohn for airing his dirty laundry, kicking him out of gym

After Jon Jones was accused of domestic violence against his fiancee on the night of Sept. 24, 2021, resulting in his latest arrest, the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight champion of the world was booted from his longtime gym Jackson-Wink in Albuquerque, NM by Mike Winkeljohn.

Upon hearing the news, “Bones” revealed he was heartbroken that a man he considered a real good friend would turn his back on him in one of his darkest hours. Months later, Jones is now steaming mad at the move.

“Bones” went on a Twitter tirade recently to take aim at the famed coach, calling him everything in the book from “miserable bastard” to an “asshole” for kicking him out of the gym he helped create into the powerhouse it is today.

“Coach Wink gets on national TV and tells the world he wants the best for me, and then behind the scenes harassing the other coaches for continuing to work with me. What a miserable bastard,” said Jones in a series of scathing tweets.

Jones eventually moved down the street and found a new home at a Jackson-Wink affiliate gym in “The Duke City.” According to Jones, he still pretty much trains with the same team, so the punishment levied against him was all for naught.

“This dude somehow has found a way to run away every single one of Greg’s original fighters. I can’t think of a Jackson’s veteran that still talks with this ass whole,” he added.

“I didn’t leave the team because I couldn’t handle a punishment, I left the gym because I wasn’t training with Wink anymore anyways. This man hasn’t taught the students a new technique since I met him.

“Wink suspending me from the team changed absolutely nothing for me. I’m still working with the same exact coaches on the same exact schedule we have been on over the last two years,” he added.

“Bones” went on to say he was very disappointed in Wink for airing his dirty laundry during an interview on The MMA Hour. According to Jon, he’s more bothered by the fact that his now former coach didn’t have all his facts, but decided to talk about the incident anyways.

“What type of friend gets on national TV and airs his “brothers” dirty laundry. That was his opportunity to take a moral high ground over someone who trust in him. He didn’t give two shits about what actually happened that night. Anything anything for some publicity.”

Jones says he finds it funny that coach Wink is still trying to make money off his name through the gym even after turning his back on him.

“Just don’t go on TV and pretend to give a shit about someone who has made you so much money over the years, giving you so many world championships, and then behind closed doors secretly try to crush them. Real douchebag move Mike.”

To conclude, the former 205-pound king-turned Heavyweight spilled some serious tea in a since-deleted tweet about an unnamed fighter in the gym that was allowed to train their despite his past legal issues. Something he finds very hypocritical.

“We literally had a convicted rapist training on the team for years and now all of a sudden he has morals. Get out of here.”

Jones is set to appear in court on Jan. 31, 2022 after prosecutors asked for and received more time to prepare to file the official misdemeanor domestic battery charge against the former champion.