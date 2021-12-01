Dana White tests positive for COVID-19, feels like ‘a million bucks’ thanks to Joe Rogan’s advice

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White has tested positive for COVID-19. The outspoken promoter revealed the news to Jim Rome during a recent in-depth interview, explaining that his entire family tested positive for the virus over Thanksgiving week.

“Everything’s good. My business is on fire and my family is good. We just went up to my place in Maine for Thanksgiving and somebody up there had it. We get back and we all test positive for COVID, and my whole family in Maine tested positive. Other than that everybody is awesome,” he explained.

White went on to say that he knew something was wrong when he lost his sense of smell upon returning from his trip. He also said the first thing he did was call Joe Rogan immediately for advice. That’s because Rogan tested positive earlier this year and says he got over the deadly virus with his own methods prescribed by his doctor which includes a combination of Ivermectin, Z-Pak, Prednisone, and Monoclonal Antibodies, along with an NAD and Vitamin C drip.

“I said, ‘Listen I have no smell which means I probably have no taste.’ Then he told me to get tested as soon as I get up in the morning. So I get up at nine Monday morning and get tested and test positive,” he added.

“He said get some Monoclonal Antibodies as soon as possible. By noon I had Monoclonal Antibodies in me. Then he told me to do an NAD drip and I did that right after. So Sunday night I have not taste or smell, then Tuesday when I am shaving I could smell the alcohol. My taste and smell were back by the next day.

“Then I took a dose of Ivermectin, yesterday I did a Vitamin drip and today I am doing an NAD drip. I could not feel better, I feel like a million bucks and I am doing two a day workouts, too, for the next 10 days while I have COVID and am in quarantine. So I got my smell and taste back in less than 24 hours,” he said.

White went on to reveal that he is vaccinated and relied on Rogan because at the end of the day, he’s a “brilliant guy” who knows his stuff.

“Listen, I am vaccinated and it’s not like I am some crazy anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist. Rogan is a very brilliant guy, smart guy who talks to the best and the brightest out there. And I am not a believer in the narrative.

“At the end of the day this is a free country. Because what happens is when you get this stuff they tell you to stay home for the next 10 days until you don’t test positive. It just doesn’t seem smart to me. Just like when we (UFC) went through COVID, I believe in finding solutions to problems. Rogan has worked with over 30 or 40 people who have done this and he swears by it,” added White.

“And he’s a good friend of mine who I’ve known for over 20 years. So yeah, I do believe in what he is saying and the things that he explains on how this thing works made sense to me. I did it and I am telling you, you are my friend and if you get COVID, I urge you to do this.”

The UFC president went on to say that he gets tested every two days and will likely be through his quarantine by the time UFC 269 rolls around n December 11, 2021. Just don’t expect him to be at this weekend’s (Sat., Dec. 4) UFC Vegas 44 event.