UFC Vegas 44 media day video feat. Rob Font, Jose Aldo

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) held a special pre-fight media day on Wednesday for the upcoming UFC Vegas 44: “Font vs. Aldo” mixed martial arts (MMA) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Dec. 4, 2021) inside APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Fighters scheduled to appear include:

Rob Font – No. 4 UFC bantamweight

Jose Aldo – No. 5 UFC bantamweight

Brad Riddell – No. 12 UFC lightweight

Rafael Fiziev – No. 14 UFC lightweight

Clay Guida – UFC lightweight

Leonardo Santos – UFC lightweight

Jimmy Crute – No. 13 UFC light heavyweight

Jamahal Hill – No. 14 UFC light heavyweight

Brendan Allen – UFC middleweight

Bryan Barberena - UFC welterweight

Assuming we don’t have any surprise COVID cancellations or weigh-in fails, Rob Font and Jose Aldo will headline the bantamweight main event. Prior to that five-round showdown, lightweight bruisers Rafael Fiziev and Brad Riddell collide in 155-pound action.

