 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

UFC Vegas 44 media day video feat. Rob Font, Jose Aldo

By Jesse Holland
/ new

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) held a special pre-fight media day on Wednesday for the upcoming UFC Vegas 44: “Font vs. Aldo” mixed martial arts (MMA) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Dec. 4, 2021) inside APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 44 On ESPN+

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., Dec 4, 2021, with a thrilling Bantamweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 4-ranked Rob Font battle No. 5-seeded Jose Aldo. In UFC Vegas 44’s co-main event, No. 12-ranked Lightweight contender, Brad Riddell, squares off with No. 14-seeded Rafael Fiziev in a striking fan’s dream fight.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

Fighters scheduled to appear include:

Rob Font – No. 4 UFC bantamweight
Jose Aldo – No. 5 UFC bantamweight
Brad Riddell – No. 12 UFC lightweight
Rafael Fiziev – No. 14 UFC lightweight
Clay Guida – UFC lightweight
Leonardo Santos – UFC lightweight
Jimmy Crute – No. 13 UFC light heavyweight
Jamahal Hill – No. 14 UFC light heavyweight
Brendan Allen – UFC middleweight
Bryan Barberena - UFC welterweight

Assuming we don’t have any surprise COVID cancellations or weigh-in fails, Rob Font and Jose Aldo will headline the bantamweight main event. Prior to that five-round showdown, lightweight bruisers Rafael Fiziev and Brad Riddell collide in 155-pound action.

For the rest of the UFC Vegas 44 fight card and ESPN/ESPN+ lineup click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...