UFC Vegas 44 Free Fight! Watch Rob Font defeat Cody Garbrandt in Las Vegas | Video

Rob Font is seemingly just one more big win away from staking his claim for a shot at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight title. Winner of four straight, Font is currently ranked No. 4 ahead of his headlining bout against Jose Aldo at UFC Vegas 44 this Saturday night (Dec. 4, 2021) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Before then, let’s go back in to to revisit Font’s most recent victory, a unanimous decision win over former 135-pound champion Cody Garbrandt. The two met in the center of the cage earlier this year. And as expected, the majority of the fight was played out on the feet since they are two of the best strikers in the division.

Garbrandt did have some success in the wrestling department, scoring several takedowns in the 25 minutes of action. But in the end the Octagon-side judges felt Font had done more to get the victory.

Now, Font is looking for perhaps the biggest win of his a career over a former Featherweight champion and legend of the fight game. With a win over Aldo, the former CES Featherweight champion could be looking at his first-ever title fight inside the Octagon.

