Triggered, pot-stirring Miesha Tate just got challenged by ‘adult’ Aspen Ladd

Miesha Tate had a lot to say about Aspen Ladd.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight champion accused Ladd of cheating the scale to make weight for her UFC Vegas 38 fight, then ripped into Ladd’s coach for his handling of Ladd’s loss to Norma Dumont back in October.

Now it’s time to settle their differences “like adults.”

Related Ladd Responds To Tate Hate

“I think she’s definitely stirred the pot quite a bit,” Ladd told MMA Junkie. “We all have life experiences, right? But without knowing what’s happened to another person, you can’t just apply, like, your triggers and what’s wrong with you to them. She has a tendency to see the world through what’s happened to her in the past. I don’t want to talk shit, but I definitely want that fight. You said some things; let’s go handle this like adults here.”

Adults handle things by punching each other? Noted!

Related Ladd Tries To Bait Tate

There’s probably no better time to pair these two off. Like Ladd (9-2), the 35 year-old Tate (19-8) is coming off a high-profile loss over the last couple of weeks and they sit just a couple of spots apart in the 135-pound rankings (see the Top 15 here).

No brainer?