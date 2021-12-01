Pic: ‘Let Me Bang, Bro’ immortalized in ghastly UFC tattoo

UFC President Dana White recently called Alan Belcher’s Johnny Cash tattoo “the worst thing he’s ever seen,” though to be fair, this video of White judging MMA ink was filmed long before Julian Lane added “Let Me Bang” to whatever real estate was still available on his colorful torso.

I don’t like to mock people for their creative expression ... but this is hideous.

Lane is best remembered for screaming “Let me bang, bro” during an emotional breakdown on Season 16 of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) — much to the delight of the Internet meme squad. Lane would return for the promotion’s comeback season of TUF in 2017, but once again failed to escape the opening round.

Despite his inability to score a spot on the UFC roster, Lane (12-9-1) has enjoyed a productive combat sports career over the last decade, fighting for multiple promotions across the burgeoning regional scene and even winning a championship title with the CES MMA crew back in late 2014.

These days, the 34 year-old “Nitrane” is plying his trade for Bareknuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) and expects to have a fight announcement “soon.”