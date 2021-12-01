Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Frank Mir vs. Kubrat Pulev should never have been booked.

No disrespect is intended towards the former UFC Heavyweight champion, but he’s a submission fighter first and foremost, and the 42 year old has lost four of his last five MMA bouts. He was never going to do well vs. Pulev, the highly accomplished Bulgarian boxer who fought Anthony Joshua last December!

Part of the blame certainly lies on Triller for booking the fight in the first place, but referees are in place to protect fighters. Ideally, they’ll protect fighters from their opponent, themselves, s—ty matchmaking — whatever’s necessary! However, much to the dismay of just about everyone watching, referee Dan Miragliotta was fully prepared to allow Pulev to perform a Mortal Kombat-style finisher on Mir. Pulev thankfully showed mercy, and Miragliotta since defended his decision-making.

Boxing trainer and and analyst Teddy Atlas was less than impressed. Speaking on his podcast, Atlas was gravely concerned about what took place at Triad Combat.

“We don’t exaggerate these things, we don’t look to do that, but [Frank Mir] could have really got hurt bad,” Atlas told listeners (via BloodyElbow). “I mean, if it wasn’t for Pulev, not the ref – that ref should never fight again – not for the ref, not because of anything other than, really, where you wouldn’t expect it; Pulev had to be his own ref, he had to be his own conscience. He had to use control, discipline, character, humanity...”

“First of all, if that’s the guy, why is [Miragliotta] in the ring?” Atlas added later. “He doesn’t know why he’s in the ring. If there’s ever an example of why you need a referee, that was it; to protect a guy, to save a guy, to save a life. To literally save a life, and he’s standing there. [Pulev] could throw another two, three punches if he didn’t decide not to throw them. I was trying to get an answer to why—I’m a stubborn son of a gun, you know that, and sometimes I want an answer. And I’m saying, ‘How is that the ref? And how is he allowed to be the ref? And how does he not recognize that moment is the moment he needed to be a ref?”

Will Kevin Lee prove an asset in helping Eagle FC and Khabib Nurmagomedov grow in the US?

Eagle FC CEO Rizvan Magomedov just sent me this regarding Kevin Lee:



"Eagle FC is ready to give Kevin Lee a new home."



As mentioned earlier today, #EagleFC — which is @TeamKhabib promotion — will be debuting in the U.S. in January. Making a strong push for talent obviously. https://t.co/7YbIyaNgky — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) November 30, 2021

Here’s one way to clap back at trash talk!

Your first taste of the forthcoming “Thug Nasty” mixtape:

Mixtape dropping tomorrow.



7 songs. Link in bio. pic.twitter.com/57cqzZhHqK — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) November 30, 2021

A look at the semi-final match ups of RIZIN 33’s Flyweight tournament:

Some fascinating insight into UFC’s revenue; who would have guessed UFC Fight Pass is so valuable even without, ya know, live UFC fights?

Sportico did a pie chart breaking down the estimated revenue for UFC in 2021 & drivers of revenue:



Core Content Rights USA $447M

Core Content Rights INTL $109M

Sponsorship Lic Consum Products $184M

Live Events USA $57M

Live Events INTL $15M

PPV Sales $59M

Fight Pass Subs $59M pic.twitter.com/AgmfofKdRW — Robert Joyner (@robnashville) November 29, 2021

Related Endeavour Touts UFC Revenue

Tito Ortiz is an absolutely legendary multi-tasker.

So Tito’s having a warehouse sale, meet and greet session, and a drive to recall his former city council colleagues all at the same location pic.twitter.com/MqUrxNAzab — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) December 1, 2021

Last week, Luis Pena’s situation went from bad to worse.

Former UFC lightweight Luis Pena was arrested on Monday for the third time since June. He faces two further charges for misdemeanour battery & misdemeanour criminal mischief per Broward arrest records.



These charges are for alleged offences that took place outside of Broward Co. pic.twitter.com/DECVWq6l5Y — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 24, 2021

Jose Aldo’s body punching is some of the most satisfying striking in MMA right now.

Slapping is not seen in high level combat all too often for good reason: punches work better.

A head kick knockout complete with instructions!

