Frankie Edgar after UFC 268: ‘When I do retire, I’m never coming back’

Frankie Edgar plans on committing to retirement when that day comes, but he isn’t sure UFC 268 was his last rodeo.

Vera suffered a third-round technical knockout (TKO) loss to Vera (watch highlights) at UFC 268, which took place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York on Sat., Nov 6. In a recent podcast episode, “The Answer” did not have a concrete one when it came to hanging up his gloves.

“Everybody’s going to bring up the f—king retirement and this and that, and I’m not gonna answer it because I don’t know what it is, honestly,” Edgar said on his Champ and the Tramp podcast (h/t MMAFighting). “I just want to know, when I do retire, I’m never coming back. I’m not ready for that yet. I’m not ready to make that decision yet.

“But this is probably the first time after a fight where I’m not thinking about my next fight. I’m not thinking about getting back in the gym,” Edgar continued. “I know I’m never gonna stop training no matter what I decide, and I will be back in the gym soon just because I’m addicted to that. But I’m not thinking of it, and this is the first time probably in my fight career that that’s happened.”

Edgar performed well against Vera, particularly in the first round, before being finished in the closing stanza.

