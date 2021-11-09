This UFC lightweight will give Islam Makhachev ‘a lot of problems’

Islam Makhachev might just meet his Kryptonite in Beneil Dariush, says former Ultimate Fighting Championship Middleweight title challenger Marvin Vettori.

Vettori (No. 2) praised Makhachev as a legitimate lightweight threat in a recent podcast experience. During the conversation, however, Vettori suggested Makhachev (No. 5) might have his hands full with power-punching grappling specialist Dariush (No. 3).

“Islam is a great guy. I had the chance to train with him one time in Vegas actually,” Vettori told Mike Swick on a recent episode of the Real Quick podcast (h/t SportsKeeda). “He’s a hell of a fighter for sure. But there’s one guy, there’s one guy that will give him a lot of problems.

“I don’t know if I want to see this fight now or when either of them is champ. That guy is my [MMA Kings] teammate, and it’s Benel Dariush. That’d be a crazy fight. I can’t wait to see that eventually.”

Makhachev (21-1) is coming off a first-round submission win via kimura vs. Dan Hooker (watch highlights) at UFC 267 on Sat., Oct. 30. His nine-fight winning streak includes finishes of Thiago Moises, Drew Dober and Gleison Tibau, plus unanimous decision wins over Arman Tsarukyan and Davis Ramos.

Dariush (21-4-1) is on his best UFC run of seven consecutive victories. He is coming off a unanimous decision win against Tony Ferguson and earned three consecutive Performance of the Night bonuses against Drakkar Klose, Frank Camacho and Drew Dober. His spinning back fist finish of Scott Holtzman in Aug. 2020 would have likely earned a bonus had Dariush not missed weight.

