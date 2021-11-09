Jon Jones admits ‘I am a mess’ that makes ‘hypocritical decisions’

Jon Jones appears to be doing some self-reflecting amid allegations of domestic violence and a felony charge.

Jones, the former UFC Light Heavyweight champion, was arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sept. 24, 2021, and charged with one count of domestic battery, a misdemeanor, and one count of tampering with a police vehicle, a felony (see the mugshot here). The controversial fighter took to Instagram on Monday and shared a cryptic post.

“Yes, I’m a Christian,” the Instagram post reads. “Yes, I make hypocritical decisions. Yes, I fail. I stumble. I struggle. I am a mess. But I’m God’s mess. And he can turn a mess into a masterpiece.”

Jones (26-1, 1 NC) has not competed in professional mixed martial arts (MMA) since a debated unanimous decision win vs. Dominick Reyes at UFC 257 on Feb. 8, 2020. His only career loss is a 2009 disqualification defeat to Matt Hamill. Jones was handily winning the fight but was disqualified for landing illegal elbows.

In the aftermath of the latest allegations against the fighter, Jones’ longtime coach Mike Winkeljohn parted ways with his once star pupil.

