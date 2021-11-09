Chael Sonnen does not think that Ultimate Fighting Championship Welterweight king Kamaru Usman is long for the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA).

Usman closed the gap between him and former two-division champion St-Pierre with a unanimous decision win over Colby Covington (watch highlights) at UFC 268 on Sat., Nov. 6. In a new video posted to his YouTube channel, Sonnen shared his thoughts on what motivates “The Nigerian Nightmare” moving forward.

“Kamaru Usman is out there defending a championship of the world and pound-for-pound status while chasing a ghost of Georges St-Pierre. It’s a very hard spot for Usman,” Sonnen said (h/t MMA Junkie). “Retirement for Kamaru Usman, even though that’s not anywhere in his mouth, is gonna come a lot quicker than you might think. He’s done everything. He’s now going through his second time, and he only has one goal left, which is to overtake the idea of Georges St-Pierre.

“Pretty difficult, right? But he’s well on his way. Kamaru could get beat. Kamaru could leave the sport,” continued Sonnen. “Kamaru Usman is a top-two welterweight of all time. It’s down to Kamaru and St-Pierre. There is no other discussion.”

UFC 268 took place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

