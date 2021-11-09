Jake Paul may be climbing up the legitimacy ladder now that he faces his first professional boxer in Tommy Fury on December 18th, but that doesn’t mean he’s completely forgotten about freakshow fight appeal.

Paul vs. Fury is co-mained by a legit women’s boxing bout between Amanda Serrano and Miriam Gutierrez, but further down the card we’ll have a pure sideshow match when NBA All-Star Deron Williams faces off against NFL running back Frank Gore.

The fight, which will be a four round affair contested at 215 pounds, was confirmed by Ariel Helwani on his Substack. Williams vs. Gore will open the pay-per-view portion of the card ... Chandler vs. Gaethje it ain’t, but we imagine it might tip a number of stick and ball enthusiasts into purchasing the event.

If you’re one of those degenerate gamblers that enjoys putting a few bucks on the fight, we might advise you to consider betting on Deron Williams, who was a state wresting champ in his youth and owns the Dallas based Fortis MMA gym, home to UFC fighters Ryan Spann, Damon Jackson, and Rashad Coulter amongst others.

As for Frank Gore, his boxing aspirations don’t seem to span back much further than a few months ago. But there have been multiple clips of him training in anticipation of this bout against Williams. Take a look:

Paul vs. Fury goes down on Showtime PPV on December 18th. We’ll keep you in the know on any more freaky fights added to the card.