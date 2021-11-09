Welcome to Midnight Mania!

UFC 268 provided a ton of highlights and incredible action (FULL RECAP HERE!) to that point that some great action was overshadowed. Perhaps one such example is Alex Pereira, the famed Brazilian kickboxer who scored a tremendous flying knee stoppage in his UFC debut opposite Andreas Michailidis in the preliminary headliner.

If that same outcome had happened on some random event in the UFC Apex, we’d all be talking about it a bit more.

Fortunately, UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya did not miss his former foe’s performance. Pereira is a decorated former Glory champion, but in the MMA world, he’s best known as the only man to knock out “The Stylebender.” Adesanya considers himself an evolved fighter since that loss, but the champion would still like to meet Pereira inside the Octagon sooner than later if the Brazilian keeps winning.

“We need something new,” Adesanya said on his YouTube channel (via MMAJunkie). “Especially after you lap the division again. … Good job Pereira, that was nice.

“One thing I notice is everyone always holds on to that win he has over me like it’s the be all end all. I hope he does well. I hope he does well through the ranks. In the next four fights, I hope to see him. They’ll show you the knockout, but they won’t show you what happened before the finish. I hurt him, but I only throw (hands) because I was infiltrated by other people’s thoughts. But that was when I was younger. Not anymore. It’s different now. What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.”

Pereira is still just five fights into his professional MMA career. His kickboxing background and history with Adesanya will surely move him up the ranks faster than the average Middleweight prospect, but there are still some scary style match ups — hard-nosed wrestlers like Derek Brunson and Marvin Vettori, for example — ahead of him before such a fight materializes.

In short, it’s a bit soon to be fantasizing about “Stylebender” vs. “Poatan,” but it’s definitely a match up to keep an eye on!

Michael Chandler is taking his loss to Justin Gaethje in stride.

Speaking of Chandler, I wasn’t going to post this meme, but then John Dodson did, so I feel like that’s permission ...

If you’re ever looking for a non-UFC show to watch but are annoyed with Bellator, LFA puts on consistently great fights.

Per source, UFC Fight Pass has extended its streaming deal with Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) through 2025. — Nolan King (@mma_kings) November 8, 2021

I think Francis Ngannou has more beef with his ex-coach than Ciryl Gane, but either way, the hype is real for the Heavyweight unification fight!

Damn you guys see Francis Ngannou shade Ciryl Gane #UFC268 pic.twitter.com/DBibtxbnh3 — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) November 7, 2021

Happy Max Holloway fight week!

Max with one of the most Gangster moments in the history of the ufc.pic.twitter.com/A4EbQ6f7d5 — MMA ON BLAST (@Blastmma) November 8, 2021

Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington has to happen regardless of whether “Gamebred” wins or loses vs. Leon Edwards.

2021-2022 prediction: Colby burns MMA master like he has every gym and every coach he ever had by not paying and talking shit on the way out. Rinse wash repeat — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) November 7, 2021

Some of the statistics behind Kamaru Usman’s dominance and championship:

Right hand direct to the ear:

Russian regional belt collector Evgeny Erokhin adds another one to his collection, stopping Joachim Christensen in R1 to claim the Parus light-heavyweight title. #ParusFC pic.twitter.com/8Fk0lxR6ei — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 6, 2021

Savagery seems to run in the Parr family.

When the arm wraps around the neck this deeply, it has to be addressed immediately. Once the grip is locked, it’s too late!

England's Sam Patterson (now 8-1-1) snatches up a nasty guillotine out of nowhere against Kamil Magomedov in the 2nd round. This puts Patterson in line for a lightweight title shot against the champ Ahmed Amir, who he previously fought to a draw. #BRAVECF55 pic.twitter.com/olUyjZNpi4 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 6, 2021

