Michael Chandler will be the first to admit the gameplan he executed against Justin Gaethje at UFC 268 probably was not the best one.

Gaethje vs. Chandler delivered on Fight of the Night expectations (watch highlights) at UFC 268, which took place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York on Sat., Nov. 6. Gaethje was awarded a unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) in an all-action firefight for three hard rounds.

“We made some questionable decisions in the last one, but we had a blast!” Chandler captioned an Instagram carousel on Monday. “Ill-advised yet entertaining is my strong suit.

“What a great camp we had at Sanford MMA. Huge thank you to my coaches and training partners. So happy to be home with Brie Chandler and Hapman. To the fans: I appreciate your guys’ support on this journey. The best is yet to come! See you at the top!”

Chandler won round one on two out of three judges' scorecards, visibly rocking his opponent. Gaethje responded emphatically in the middle stanza, dropping and nearly finishing the former Bellator Lightweight champion. While Gaethje landed the harder shots in round three, Chandler — who was still game — resorted to walking down Gaethje with his hands down, arguably costing him the fight.

