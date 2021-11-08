Conor McGregor responds to Michael Chandler’s challenge - ‘I’m down!’

Michael Chandler shot his shot and it seems to have paid off. “Iron” recently called out UFC’s biggest money-making machine, Conor McGregor, to a showdown inside the Octagon sometime in 2022.

As usual, “Notorious” wasted no time time giving his rebuttal on social media.

Thank you sir. It would be my pleasure. See you soon. — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) November 8, 2021

“I’m down at some stage for sure,” wrote McGregor on Chandler’s initial Twitter post before congratulating the former Bellator MMA Lightweight champion in his epic war against Justin Geathje at UFC 268 last Saturday (Nov. 6, 2021) in New York City.

“Great fight the other night Mike, congrats!”

Chandler came up short against Gaethje after 15 minutes of back-and-forth bloody action, his second loss inside the Octagon (highlights). Despite being just 1-2 so far under the UFC banner, Chandler has proven to be a great pairing with anyone he faces because all three of his fights have been memorable.

Should he get matched up with “Notorious” at some point in time, there is no doubt that bout would be a big headliner for a UFC pay-per-view (PPV) event. For the moment, there is no clear timetable for McGregor’s return after suffering a leg break in his rematch against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 this past summer.