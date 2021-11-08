It appears Dillon Danis has a habit of getting kicked out of venues or struggling to enter them in the first place, says UFC 268 fighter Al Iaquinta.

Iaquinta and Danis aren’t exactly what you would call, friends. Ahead of Iaquinta’s fight against Bobby Green at UFC 268, “Raging” Al shared the origin stories of the friction between him and Danis.

“I was in Manhattan one night with a bunch of my friends. We were going to a party and he couldn’t get in,” Iaquinta told MMAMania.com, mulling that it’s becoming a regular problem for Danis. “It’s starting to become one, right?

“He couldn’t get in. I was waiting in line with my buddy and a few other people waiting to get in. He came to me. I think he couldn’t get in so he was going to try and hop in with us. He was like, ‘Yo Al!’ kind of thing. First off, I have enough friends. I don’t need a friend out of Dillon Danis. Plus, I’m pretty sure he said some stuff on Twitter. I was like, ‘Dude, I’m just going to hang out with my friends. Have a goodnight.’ He got mad that I kind of gave him the cold shoulder and the attitude changed. I was like, ‘Dude, if you have a problem, I’ll fight. Let’s f—king go right now. You’ve got an injured knee. I will kick your kneecap across the street right this second.’”

Fortunately, cooler heads prevailed.

“His friends immediately stepped in and were like, ‘Woah, no, no.’ He’s all talking tough behind his friends. The bounces were like, ‘You guys gotta leave. Everyone’s gotta leave.’ We walked. We did a lap around the block. We came back, went to the party. Dillon Danis was nowhere to be found. We had a great night. He almost ruined it but, thankfully, his friends stepped in and I didn’t get an assault charge because that was guaranteed wherever this was leading.

“The guy is weird. He came up to me like we were friends. Dude, I don’t f—king know you. That’s not the kind of person I associated myself with. I think he quickly got the idea and felt a little hurt that I kind of gave him the cold shoulder. Ever since then, he’s had a little problem but that’s his problem, not mine.”

Iaquinta suffered a first-round knockout (KO) loss to Green (watch highlights) at UFC 268, which took place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York on Sat., Nov. 6. Danis was reportedly escorted out of the venue after getting slapped backstage by manager Ali Abdelaziz.

