Michael Chandler already eyeing Conor McGregor UFC showdown in 2022

Despite coming up short against Justin Gaethje last Saturday (Nov. 6, 2021) at UFC 268 in what wound up being a “Fight of the Year” candidate, Michael Chandler’s stock went way up after sharing the cage with “Highlight” for 15 brutal minutes (highlights).

Related Gaethje And Chandler Share Hospital Selfie After UFC 268 War

Now, the former Bellator MMA Lightweight champion of the world is eyeing another high-profile showdown for his comeback fight in 2022. Chandler opened up his Twitter account to call out none other than former UFC “champ champ” Conor McGregor.

While everyone under the sun has called out “Notorious” in the past, this is one of those bouts that makes all the sense in the world. Both men are coming off back-to-back defeats, with McGregor losing to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 and UFC 264. As for Chandler, he came up short against Charles Oliveira in a Lightweight title fight prior to his defeat to Gaethje.

McGregor — ranked No. 9 at 155 pounds — is currently on the mend after suffering a nasty leg break in his rematch against Poirier this past summer. The fiery Irishman is on the right path to recovery so he could be ready to mount a comeback in the first half of 2022 barring any setbacks.

Chandler, meanwhile, will likely need some time off himself after going to war with Gaethje, so I’m sure he won’t mind sitting idle for a chance to face “Notorious.” But if all else fails there are still plenty of options for “Iron,” including a highly-intriguing bout against Tony Ferguson.