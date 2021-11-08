Check out the official trailer for UFC 269 ‘Oliveira vs Poirier’ on Dec. 11 | Video

Now that UFC 268 is in the history books (full recap here), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is wasting no time in promoting its next pay-per-view (PPV) extravaganza as UFC 269 will take place on December 11, 2021 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Headlining the event will be a Lightweight title fight between division champion Charles Oliveira defending his belt against former interim title holder, Dustin Poirier. Oliveira won the vacant title by defeating Michael Chandler earlier this year at UFC 262. As for Poirier, he earned another crack at gold by defeating Conor McGregor a second time at UFC 264.

Co-headlining the event will be a women’s Bantamweight title fight as division queen Amanda Nunes will defend her belt against No. 1 contender Julianna Pena. In further action, Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards will finally get the chance to settle their beef when they collide in a three-round Welterweight bout which could have major championship fight implications.

The ESPN+-streamed event will be the final PPV event for the promotion and will also feature Cody Garbrandt making his Flyweight debut against Kai Kara France, while Dominick Cruz and Pedro Munhoz collide in a pivotal Bantamweight bout.

