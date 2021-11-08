Video: Pro wrestlers react to worst trash talk in UFC history

The histories of mixed martial arts (MMA) and pro-wrestling are deeply intertwined; however, some are more adept than others at the art of cutting promos.

Ring of Honor (ROH) stars PJ Black (formerly Justin Gabriel in WWE) and Kenny King sat down with SB Nation’s Combat Culture to react to the best and worst trash talk in MMA history. Popular UFC fights like Conor McGregor and Chael Sonnen clearly have the gift of gab. Others like Paul Buentello and Jeff Monson may want to study up on Ric Flair and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin before giving it another go.

“Jeff Monson here. [Do] you like watching people get f—ked for free? Watch me f—k up Mark Kerr for free...” veteran MMA fighter Monson told the camera in a pre-fight advertisement.

“Now what are you gonna do to this man?” a perplexed King reacts.

Watch the video above and let us know which fighters cut the best and worst promos.

