Dana White wins $100,000 bet on Canelo via knockout

Self professed “degenerate gambler” UFC President, Dana White, is no stranger to making big bets, and was famously thrown out of the Palms casino for winning a few too many hands at the blackjack table.

When it comes to sports betting, White is a little more conservative after losing a $1 million bet on a Jermain Taylor vs. Kelly Pavlik boxing bout back in 2007. But, it seems like his confidence is climbing back up. He was smart enough to pass on betting $1 million on Ben Askren beating Jake Paul. And now he’s just pocketed more than $40,000 off a bet on Saturday’s Saul “Canelo” Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant fight.

Odds on the Canelo vs. Plant fight were pretty ridiculous, with Canelo the -1000 favorite to Plant’s +600 dog status. But, White managed to get in on some decent action: Canelo via KO/TKO at -240. His wager? A cool $100,000.

White made no secret of the fact that he was watching Canelo vs. Plant on a monitor while Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili battled it out right in front of him at UFC 268 in Madison Square Garden. And we bet the big boss was sweating as time went on, not because “Thug Rose” vs. “Magnum” was so close but because it took Canelo until the eleventh of 12 rounds to finally put the defensively impressive Plant out via technical knockout (watch highlights here).

After the event, White sounded annoyed that he had to spread his attention out between the two fights. The last time UFC and Canelo went head-to-head during UFC 244, Canelo stayed in his locker room until after the Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz fight. But, the Mexican superstar wasn’t too impressed about how that went down, and with two title fights to go at UFC 268, it wasn’t really an option this time.

“I think they’re insane to go the same night as us. It literally doesn’t make sense,” White said at the UFC 268 post-fight press conference. “[Showtime Sports president Stephen Espinoza]’s an asshole, so that doesn’t surprise me. I think it was a bad idea. And they charged, like, $80 for it. The thing was $80.”

(Unlike UFC 268, which was $69.99 on top of a $6.99 a month subscription. Not that we don’t get more bang for our buck than boxing. Just sayin.’)

“But, I like Canelo. I watched the fight. I bet on Canelo, that’s why I watched the fight. I bet $100,000 on him to win by knockout.”

