Midnight Mania! ‘Crazy’ Khamzat Chimaev calls out Brock Lesnar, GSP, and Daniel Cormier

By Andrew Richardson
UFC 267: Blachowicz v Teixeira Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Khamzat Chimaev is eager for a fight. “Borz” is not all that far removed from throttling Li Jingliang at UFC 267 back around Halloween (HIGHLIGHTS), but he’s already picked up another “W” in a wrestling match vs. UFC Middleweight Jack Hermansson. The Chechen athlete is still unsatiated, and he’s taken to Twitter to call out a bizarre group of would-be foes.

First, Chimaev set his sights on former UFC Heavyweight champion and current WWE superstar Brock Lesnar ... who is 100 lbs. heavier and massively unlikely to ever fight again.

Next up, Chimaev called out Georges St. Pierre, the widely recognized greatest Welterweight of all time. He’s hardly the first to do so, as Khabib Nurmagomedov and Kamaru Usman have been vocally requesting the Canadian’s time as well in recent years. “GSP” opted to stay on the sidelines rather than answer the champion’s call, so Chimaev’s odds of an answer are not great, but we can’t hate on Chimaev for shooting his shot.

Finally, Chimaev offered a wrestling match to another former Heavyweight in Daniel Cormier. Unlike the other two ex-champions, the UFC color commentator actually responded ... and didn’t seem completely opposed to the idea.

“In a real wrestling match? Are you crazy Khamzat? Love that you’re confident but brother this is 10-0 DC!” Cormier replied in a Tweet. Perhaps Chimaev can actually organize a match vs. the Olympian ... provided Cormier doesn’t have to make any sort of weight limit, a likely deal breaker for the retired legend.

Of course, there are also active Welterweights looking to fight “Borz” inside the Octagon for real, like this one.

Reminder: Jose Aldo is pretty damn slick on the soccer field too!

UFC booked an absolutely incredible match up between Arman Tsaurkyan and Joel Alvarez. Both fighters are incredibly good, riding some momentum ... and have trouble making the Lightweight limit.

Eddie Alvarez and Patricky Freire talking about some underhanded Bellator tactics from the Bjorn Rebney era of Bellator on Twitter was pretty interesting stuff.

I don’t often link entire articles, but this write up about Teofimo Lopez’s state of mind prior to Saturday night’s loss was pretty fascinating. Check it out!

Some mild controversy on the web: Germaine de Randamie lost her ranking today, but Holly Holm — who last fought on the same night as “Iron Lady” — remains in the same position. Classic UFC!

Shoutout to Mike Perry for the hard-fought and unlikely win vs. Michael Seals this weekend.

Lyoto Machida, sweep master.

Calf slicers definitely rank highly among straight up pain caused by a submission.

Front kicks to the liver are also not fun.

Every once in a while, I catch myself thinking that I’m pretty brave, then I see true audaciousness like in the clip below and realize it’s all a lie.

Midnight Music: An early pop single from prog rock legends Yes!

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

