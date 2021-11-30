Keri Melendez inks contract extension with Bellator MMA

✍️: @BellatorMMA is excited to announce it has re-signed undefeated @KeriMelendez415 to a new, multi-fight contract. https://t.co/CE2XxNjtgE pic.twitter.com/o0L5CoyxDI

Undefeated women’s Strawweight contender Keri Melendez will be fighting inside the Bellator MMA cage for the foreseeable future after she inked a contract extension with the Viacom-owned promotion.

Melendez is 5-0 as a pro but hasn’t been overly active since making her pro debut in 2016. All five of her bouts have come under the Bellator banner, which includes two first round stoppage wins, including a 47-second knockout win in her debut.

Melendez was last seen defeating Emilee King at Bellator 252 via first round submission. which was the last fight on her old contract. Priro to the bout, Melendez expressed her interest in moving up the the Flyweight division to challenge opponents there. And it would be a smart move since Bellator’s 125-pound weight class is pretty stacked, which could give Melendez the chance to fight for a title in the future.

While she currently isn’t lined for a fight at the moment, we can expect Melendez to make her return sometime in early 2022.

To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.