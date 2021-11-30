Jose Aldo will attempt to collect his third straight win this Saturday night (Dec. 4, 2021) when he battles Rob Font in the main event of UFC Vegas 44 in Las Vegas, Nevada, which would be his longest win streak in nearly seven years.

Before then, let’s take a trip down Memory Lane to his most recent victory over Pedro Munhoz, which occurred earlier this year at UFC 265 in Houston, Texas. Coming into the bout, Munhoz was high on confidence following his big win over Jimmie Rivera, while Aldo was coming fresh off a victory over Marlon Vera.

As expected, the two men put it all on the line for 15 minutes of back-and-forth action. In the end, Aldo — the former Featherweight champion — left Toyota Center with a unanimous decision win.

Now trying his luck in the Bantamweight division, Aldo (No. 5) has a chance to overtake Font for the No. 4 spot if he can pull out the all-important “W” in “Sin City.” Font, meanwhile, has his eyes on a title fight if he can defeat the former 145-pound kingpin.

