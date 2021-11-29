Triller Fight Club was back in action over Thanksgiving weekend with the debut of their Triad Combat sub-promotion, which featured a bunch of MMA fighters battling boxers in a triangular ring. It also featured Metallica, which might have seemed like another big waste of money by the promotion ... until you watch the event and realize the majority of the people in attendance at Globe Life Stadium were there for the metal band.

For those people, this wasn’t a combat sports event with Metallica, but a Metallica event with combat sports. So maybe that was money well spent.

Paying “Platinum” Mike Perry over $250,000 to box Michael Seals on the undercard? At $19.99 per pay-per-view, he’d only have to pull about 12,500 sales. But it’s still a lot more than he was making in the UFC, where his last disclosed purse in 2019 at UFC 245 was $90,000.

Now we’re not about to believe whatever ‘MMA Island’ says regarding pay. There’s a really annoying trend of sites just pulling numbers out of their ass — not to say that’s what’s happening here but we just don’t print numbers we can’t source. But MMA manager Malki Kawa did come out and say the Triller pay was even higher than that.

No he didn’t. He earned more. Why did they report less? https://t.co/WbzeXqiRSe — malki kawa (@malkikawa) November 28, 2021

Perry won his fight with Seals via split decision with 67-65, 67-65, 65-67 but took some big shots from Seals. My one sentence breakdown of the fight: Perry came harder but Seals hit him with the more accurate shots. By the end of the bout Perry’s face was all lumped up, and he was more than a little surprised when his hand was raised.

Michael Seals landing a brutal uppercut on Mike Perry #TriadCombat pic.twitter.com/RcyPTzJIXc — FITE (@FiteTV) November 28, 2021

It was a hard fought victory, and hey ... good for him getting paid so well by Triller. He’s the kind of blood and guts fighter the UFC chews through and spits out. If cash is being splashed, we’re glad fighters are getting wet.