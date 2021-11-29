Sorry haters, Triad Combat is here to stay — ‘UFC is gonna be worried’

Dana White better stock up on melatonin.

The UFC president is starting to lose sleep over the revolutionary new combat sport known as “Triad Combat,” Dada 5000’s Triller’s MMA-Boxing hybrid that held its inaugural event last weekend in Arlington, Texas, featuring exciting young up-and-comers like Frank Mir and Matt Mitrione, just to name a few.

Leading the team of MMA fighters was former UFC light heavyweight titleholder Quinton Jackson, who opposed ex-boxing champion Shannon Briggs and his squad of pugilists. At the end of the night, Team MMA took home more wins along with Triad bragging rights, for whatever that’s worth.

“It’s something new; I think it’s here to stay,” Jackson told MMA Junkie. “I think the UFC is gonna be worried about this. I don’t know what Dana White’s response is gonna be. I think UFC and Bellator should be worried right now, honestly.”

Mir was stopped by Kubrat Pulev in the opening frame and Mitrione was boxed up across all three rounds, so I guess Triller will have to make another trip to the MMA graveyard to exhume whatever fresh bodies are still left. On a brighter note, former UFC wild man Mike Perry survived his war against Michael Seals to capture a split decision win.

Triller claims 20,000 fans packed the Globe Life Arena in Arlington, but how many of those attendees were only there for the Metallica concert that followed Triad Combat is unknown. Either way, it sounds like Triller is gearing up for another run in early 2022.

