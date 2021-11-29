Video: Watch Jon Jones get ‘humbled’ in wrestling by Olympic bronze medalist

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones recently spent some time training with the Fight Ready team in Scottsdale, Arizona, where “Bones” shared the mats with Olympic bronze medalist and two-time world champion J’den Cox.

And Jones quickly learned there are levels to this game.

“Sometimes you’re the hammer, sometimes you’re the nail,” Jones wrote on Instagram. “I’m humbled and grateful. Days like today will only make me better. Grateful to have the opportunity to work with some of the best athletes in the world.”

Jones, 34, is expected to make his heavyweight debut in mid-to-late 2022 and considering some of the murderous power punchers who throw heat in the 265-pound weight class, the more wrestling Jones can bring to the table, the better his chances.

Especially without any grapes to bust.

That said, we still don’t know how Jones’ legal drama — stemming from last September’s arrest in Las Vegas — will affect his timeline for return. The former champ is due back in court before the end of the year to answer for charges of alleged domestic violence.

Until then, it’s back to the mats for “Bones.”

“I need some milk,” Jones said. “J’den Cox just served me up some serious humble pie.”