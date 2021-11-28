George Kambosos Jr. pulled off a huge upset when he outlasted undefeated champion Teofimo Lopez last night (Sat., Nov. 27, 2021) live on DAZN from inside Hulu Theater in New York City. The Australian challenger ended up scoring a split-decision win to claim the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles.

This fight was bonkers from the opening bell. Both lightweights came out firing and it was actually Kambosos who did the most damage early with a knockdown over the champion. Lopez shook off the early scare to claw his way back on the scorecards in the middle frames. It wasn’t until Round 10 that Lopez found a home for his own knockdown to even the playing field.

However, Kambosos started to separate himself from Lopez in the final two rounds and eventually edged the champ out on the scorecards. Kambosos not only becomes the new lightweight champion and stuns Lopez having just defeated the great Vasyl Lomachenko, but “Ferocious” extends his own unbeaten streak to 20-0.

Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of DAZN:

Teófimo López walks to the ring with a purpose #LópezKambososJr pic.twitter.com/rG17yyaaqX — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 28, 2021

The tension is so high in this fight that even the ref got knocked down #LópezKambososJr pic.twitter.com/mGVcIfDlyM — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 28, 2021

Kambosos lands a few shots, but Teófimo answers back to end the round ⚡️#LópezKambososJr pic.twitter.com/CpOqemaoP7 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 28, 2021

Kambosos survives the onslaught from Teófimo López #LópezKambosos pic.twitter.com/QmAdPpdeya — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 28, 2021