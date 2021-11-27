If all goes as planned former UFC champion Conor McGregor will be back to sparring by April. At that time, his return to the Octagon will be “imminent.”

McGregor, who seriously injured his leg in a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 this past July, has been working tirelessly to heal himself up and get back into competition. “Notorious” has done everything he’s been required to do in his recovery and then some, including bulking up during his time off.

While McGregor has struggled of late to find some sort of consistency inside of the cage he remains the highest-selling fighter in the sport today. His return will not only give him the chance to compete and right his wrongs inside of the Octagon, but it will create financial success for his opponents and UFC as a whole.

During a Twitter Q&A on Saturday the Irish fighter answered a slew of questions regarding his recovery, eventual return to action, and overall mental state as he plots his revenge on the entire UFC lightweight division.

The fibula is fully healed. The medial side of the tibia is developing nice callous also. It is just patience now for it to form down through the bone to the lateral side of the tibia where the larger break occurred. It's getting there. Patience will win this race for me! https://t.co/V1KPYGuEPE — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 27, 2021

“The fibula is fully healed. The medial side of the tibia is developing nice callous also. It is just patience now for it to form down through the bone to the lateral side of the tibia where the larger break occurred. It’s getting there. Patience will win this race for me!”

I will be full mixed martial arts sparring by April. Easily! By then a return will be imminent. But I must be patient. I will beat this! https://t.co/KmgS9oa9Tv — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 27, 2021

“I will be full mixed martial arts sparring by April. Easily! By then a return will be imminent. But I must be patient. I will beat this!”

While fighters often have trouble returning from an injury like McGregor’s the former UFC champion is excited to put his reconstructed leg to the test.

I cannot wait to wrap this steel bar in my leg across the neck of a future opponent! I am counting down by the seconds until I get to launch this weapon. https://t.co/P9d7S6CBeY — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 27, 2021

“I cannot wait to wrap this steel bar in my leg across the neck of a future opponent! I am counting down by the seconds until I get to launch this weapon.”

McGregor, 33, is just 2-3 inside of the Octagon over his last five appearances. Of course, his latest trip to the cage ended in injury so it’s hard to count that loss like the others. Still, McGregor will have to prove himself all over again when he returns sometime in 2022. At that point he will be looking to fight for another lightweight world title and finish the final two fights on his current UFC contract.

I have two fights left on my contract. I'd love to be with the UFC for life. I am the UFC! We shall see. https://t.co/LqZkmTL6Qe — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 27, 2021