Miesha Tate ultimately came up short in her main event clash with Ketlen Vieira at UFC Vegas 43 earlier this month and the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion is still paying for it.

Tate, who is trying to fight her way back to a title after a five-year hiatus from MMA, lost a close fight opposite Vieira just one week ago. “Cupcake” showed off improved standup in her five-round clash with Vieira, but the Brazilian contender was too strong down the stretch and really did on number on Tate’s face.

One week after the loss and Tate is still pretty busted up. In fact, the former UFC champion decided to remove her own stitches this week and bypass a visit to the doctor’s office. Luckily, Tate posted the removal on her YouTube channel. It can be seen in the above video player. The official description can be seen below:

“Who needs a doctor!? Healing up quick and ready to get back at it but first these stitches have to come out!”

“I think there’s no point in going to the doctor to remove these, but I’m also kind of crazy,” said Tate in the video.

Tate, 35, is now 1-1 since returning from retirement earlier this year. The long-time contender will always be a few big wins away from a title shot so there remains a light at the end of the tunnel for “Cupcake.” But before she gets back on the horse Tate will need to heal up and make sure she didn’t remove her stitches too early.

