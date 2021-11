Triad Combat results, highlights: Watch what happens at ‘Pulev vs. Mir’ (Updated)

Triller’s Triad Combat is making its inaugural debut tonight (Sat., Nov. 27, 2021) live on FITE TV pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, with former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir squaring off against former boxing standout Kubrat Pulev in the main event.

Adding to the mix is former UFC welterweight contender Mike Perry as “Platinum” meets boxing veteran Michael Seals on the PPV main card. Also, former UFC and Bellator MMA heavyweight Matt Mitrione will be in action as he battles knockout artist Alexander Flores in the co-main event.

We will compile the best of the best below and will continue to share the action as it rolls in. Enjoy!

Harry Gigliotti def. Jacob Thrall via Split Decision

Sean Wheelock has the scores even as we enter the 5th pic.twitter.com/SMSvcDasAg — FITE (@FiteTV) November 28, 2021

Alexa Culp def. Angelina Hoffschneider via first-round TKO

Alexa Culp representing Glory MMA gets the first-round finish at #TriadCombat! pic.twitter.com/NjjkBdJB8z — FITE (@FiteTV) November 28, 2021

Albert Tumenov def. Scott Simon via Unanimous Decision

Albert is looking to leave this out of the hands of the judges #TriadCombat pic.twitter.com/nLJom87AsF — FITE (@FiteTV) November 28, 2021

Albert Tumenov gives another victory to Team MMA! #TriadCombat



Don't think the ref or Albert heard Lupe, though. pic.twitter.com/WKlxXDnCCl — FITE (@FiteTV) November 28, 2021

Derek Campos def. Brian Vera via Majority Decision

Derek Campos rocks and then puts down Brian Vera inside the first #TriadCombat pic.twitter.com/3k2h9tnLKF — FITE (@FiteTV) November 28, 2021

Brian Vera and Derek Campos left all in the triad! #TriadCombat pic.twitter.com/E72cMJl8xS — FITE (@FiteTV) November 28, 2021

Mike Perry def. Michael Seals via Split Decision

Violence is guaranteed when Mike Perry is involved #TriadCombat pic.twitter.com/VkmlBtCuk0 — FITE (@FiteTV) November 28, 2021

Wow!

Congrats to @platinummikeperry

Look what you are missing. This fight, knocked down and still won.

Congrats



Thanks

@trillerfightclub @triller @ryankavanaughofficial pic.twitter.com/YJ3e8rJb6y — Roy Nelson (@roynelsonmma) November 28, 2021

Michael Seals stuns Mike Perry in the fourth! #TriadCombat pic.twitter.com/uR1NVndkxO — FITE (@FiteTV) November 28, 2021

Michael Seals landing a brutal uppercut on Mike Perry #TriadCombat pic.twitter.com/RcyPTzJIXc — FITE (@FiteTV) November 28, 2021

Alexander Flores def. Matt Mitrione via Unanimous Decision

Mitrione and Flores start off with a BANG! #TriadCombat pic.twitter.com/r62RHLq18e — FITE (@FiteTV) November 28, 2021

Matt Mitrione sends Flores down in the second #TriadCombat pic.twitter.com/w1zkugCwiC — FITE (@FiteTV) November 28, 2021

Alexander Flores takes a unanimous decision, did you agree with the scores? #TriadCombat pic.twitter.com/Oi9ayoLrSR — FITE (@FiteTV) November 28, 2021

Kubrat Pulev vs. Frank Mir