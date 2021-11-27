Fight fans will witness a new combat sports entity later tonight (Sat., Nov. 27, 2021) as Triller’s inaugural Triad Combat event goes down live on FITE TV pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The PPV main card will feature a slew of former UFC fighters, including former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir.

This isn’t your ordinary boxing event under Triller. Instead, the promotion is rolling out Triad Combat in effort to level the playing field between boxers and MMA fighters. The new ruleset will allow a plethora of clinches, punches, and other small nuances like standing on an opponents lead foot. You can check out the full breakdown of rules HERE.

The main event of the evening will feature Mir going up against two-time boxing world title challenger Kubrat Pulev. In co-main event action, former UFC and Bellator MMA heavyweight contender Matt Mitrione will test his luck opposite boxing knockout specialist Alexander Flores. Also, former UFC welterweight contender Mike Perry will be back in action when he squares off against veteran boxer Michael Seals.

With no other major combat events scheduled for this weekend fight fans can’t miss the inaugural Triad Combat fight card. Check out the official viewing options and start times below:

Start Time

Sat., Nov. 27, 2021 from inside Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Main card begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Online Viewing

Triad Combat PPV main card can be viewed through FITE TV. The PPV will cost $19.99.

Television Viewing

Triad Combat PPV main card can be viewed via the FITE TV app. Click HERE for full details on how to watch using your Smart TV, Chromecast, and/or Amazon Fire TV.

Related Triller Paying Mir Better Than UFC Did For Lesnar Rematch

Mobile Viewing

Triad Combat PPV main card will be accessible through the FITE TV app. Click HERE for full details on how to watch using your mobile device.

Main Card

Kubrat Pulev vs. Frank Mir

Matt Mitrione vs. Alexander Flores

Mike Perry vs. Michael Seals

Derek Campos vs. Brian Vera

Albert Tumenov vs. Scott Simon

Steven Graham vs. Harry Gigliotti

Alexa Culp vs. Angelina Hoffschneider

Stay tuned to Mania as we deliver results and highlights for tonight’s Triad Combat event.