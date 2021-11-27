Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Mike Perry walks to the beat of his own drum.

At one point, Perry was 10-0 with nothing but knockout wins to his credit, a clearly talented bruiser at 170 lbs. Unfortunately, repeatedly poor decision-making continued to add up, and Perry eventually washed out of the UFC with a 7-8 record inside the promotion. He did pick up some quality wins over names like Alex Oliveira and Paul Felder, but on the whole, Perry’s inability to make weight or stick with a solid training camp really bit him.

When Perry was released earlier this year following four losses in five trips to the Octagon, it wasn’t a major surprise. However, “Platinum” revealed that his release potentially could have been avoided, as the puncher fought out his contract by accident, leaving himself in a bad spot for negotiations.

“I fought my contract out, you know what?” Perry explained (via SportsKeeda). “I dropped the news, low-key, I was dumb. For some reason, I thought after my nose broke, I signed a five-fight contract after Luque fight. I guess it was a four-fight contract and I told you, I had one more fight on my contract. I guess I still had a headache or something, I don’t know what I was thinking. I thought going into the fight I had one more fight on my contract and then it turns out I didn’t, so I was a free agent there for a little while.”

After his departure, Perry signed a deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, which seemed like a good fight for the veteran brawler. First, however, he’ll make the walk to the ring as a gloved boxer tomorrow night vs. Michael Seals at Triller’s Triad Combat event from Dallas, Texas.

Will Perry return to the win column?

Insomnia

Michael Chandler with some virtually identical movement that borders on strategy stealing ...

Michael Chandler stole it from Michael Scott pic.twitter.com/TJXrrCRI71 — Nice Guy Daniel (@DanielHyperAct) November 26, 2021

Do not test this man!

The icon Nick Diaz putting absolutely zero effort into his Cameo appearances is exactly what fans should expect.

Nick Diaz's Cameo is currently $399. pic.twitter.com/MbvuzH2sDl — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) November 22, 2021

Nick's Cameo reviews are hilarious pic.twitter.com/eSH8avhiD6 — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) November 22, 2021

Sean O’Malley has his own line of NFTs — remarkable.

Apparently, there have been some Song Yadong imitators on Twitter. Here’s the real deal:

Hello, everybody. This is my Twitter account. This is the only real account I have～ pic.twitter.com/KmJXLH8FD4 — Song Yadong (@SongYadongLFG) November 25, 2021

Lando Vannata’s gaming setup is SERIOUS!

The American Kickboxing Academy crew work their professional wrestling skills:

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Absolute f—king madness from Poland (I’m pretty sure) — three referees may not be enough!

Vintage Tony Ferguson violence! “El Cucuy” definitely ranks highly as one of the nastiest fighters of all time from his back.

this upkick KO from tony ferguson on the ultimate fighter was vicious pic.twitter.com/2WNvl9sR8A — diablo (@NickDiabloDiaz) November 26, 2021

No major surprises on this list, but the best comebacks in UFC history are known for a reason (it’s missing Elkins vs. Bektic though)!

Random Land

A rare moment of unity:

Midnight Music: Is this my first Biggie song posted on MM? It might be.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.