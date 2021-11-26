Dana White has been invited to Triller’s Triad Combat event this Saturday live on FITE pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. It’s safe to say the UFC president will not be attending.

Triller co-founder and principal, Ryan Kavanaugh, reached out to White on social media on Thursday to extend an invite to the inaugural Triad Combat event this weekend. The event will feature a unique set of rules pitting professional boxers against MMA fighters.

Kavanaugh’s invitation was not a typical one you would send to someone that you want to attend an event. Instead, the Triller frontman delivered a sarcastic message to White while asking him to come see a “proper production” in person. White verbally dismantled Triller earlier this year by calling the promotion a “f—king joke” so Kavanaugh was likely just returning the favor. Check it out below:

“Dear Dana – Since Fight Club has broken every UFC viewership record, I thought perhaps you would want to see a proper production in action,” Kavanaugh wrote. “We would be more than happy to arrange a tour and a personalized autograph.”

While White is unlikely to attend this weekend’s Triad Combat event fight fans should be coming out in droves to witness the action. With former UFC fighters Frank Mir, Mike Perry, and Matt Mitrione gracing the PPV main card the fights should deliver across the board. Also, with no other combat events scheduled this weekend Triller will be holding it down for the holiday.