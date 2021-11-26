Things took a cringy turn earlier this week during the pre-fight press conference between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury. Strange insults were delivered by both sides as well as Fury’s father, John Fury.

In addition, reigning heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury was also in attendance as his brother verbally battled Paul ahead of their boxing match next month on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV). “Gypsy King” tried to stay out of the spotlight and let his younger bother do the work, but Paul kept dragging Fury’s name into the mix. Being an undefeated fighter who is one of the best boxers in the world today Fury could only take so much before bursting out a reply.

“I’ve been brought in to be abused, have I?” Tyson joked. “F*ckin’ hell, I’ve done nothing. I’ve been brought in to be abused by some f*cking p*ssies.

“Listen, I will take the back of my hand to him and his brother and his whole family and his blowjob trainer as well, BJ Flores. ‘Blowjob Flores.’ They’re not fighters, and when Tommy knocks him into next week then knocks his brother into next week, you’ll find out.”

As you know by now Paul has attempted to hijack the sport of boxing with absurd money fights against washed up or retired MMA fighters, like Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. While the social media star has ended up winning those fights and remains undefeated entering his clash with Tommy this December, Paul isn’t showing much of anything when it comes to his actual boxing ability.

Instead, Paul does most of his damage pre-fight with unprovoked trashtalk and a slew of promotional material to help sell his fight. Paul has done a good job at delivering those necessary efforts, but Tyson believes Paul has dropped off leading into his matchup with Tommy.

“He hasn’t really done anything,” Tyson said. “I’m waiting for this master of sales to do something.”

“Just two months ago you were saying, ‘Jake’s fresh air, we love what he’s doing. Me and John or whatever his name is love what he’s doing,’” Paul returned fire. “So make up your mind.”

“That was three months ago,” Tyson said. “Now I think you’re a wanker.”

Paul will have another chance to prove his doubters wrong next month when he takes on Tommy Fury in his hardest fight to date. If Paul is able to win again this circus will continue heading into the new year. If Fury is able to hand Paul his first defeat it could send the social media star back to where he came from.