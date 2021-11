Latest UFC Vegas 46 fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Kattar vs Chikadze’ on Jan. 15

Event: UFC Vegas 46: “Kattar vs. Chikadze”

Date: Sat., Jan. 15, 2022

Location: APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada

Broadcast: ESPN+ (5 p.m. ET Prelims | 8 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC Vegas 46 Main Event On ESPN+:

145 lbs.: Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze

UFC Vegas 46 Main Card, Prelims On ESPN+:

145 lbs.: Bill Algeo vs. Joanderson Brito

170 lbs.: Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Court McGee

135 lbs.: Saidyokub Kakhramonov vs. Brian Kelleher

125 lbs.: Zarrukh Adashev vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

125 lbs.: Rogerio Bontorin vs. Brandon Royval

125 lbs.: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jennifer Maia

125 lbs.: Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez

185 lbs.: Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Joaquin Buckley

265 lbs.: Jake Collier vs. Chase Sherman

155 lbs.: Viacheslav Borshchev vs. Dakota Bush

170 lbs.: Michel Pereira vs. Muslim Salikhov

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change due to COVID-19.*

