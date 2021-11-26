Chaos! Rampage Jackson, Shannon Briggs get physical during Triller staredowns (Video)

Triller Fight Club held its official weigh ins for this Sat. night’s (Nov. 27) “Triad Combat” hybrid combat sports event, pitting boxers against MMA fighters in mixed rules bouts. The coaches for each side, former boxing champion Shannon Briggs and ex-UFC titleholder Quinton Jackson, were also on stage during today’s scale-tipping festivities.

Watch the video replay and get full weigh-in text results here.

A couple of the weigh-in staredowns got physical this afternoon in Dallas, Texas, home of this weekend’s big shebang, including the face off between Brian Vera and Derek Campos, who collide in welterweight action. Their pushing and shoving leg to a physical altercation between Briggs and Jackson, with “Rampage” doing most of the pushing.

“The Cannon” is expected to fight “Rampage” at some point in early 2022.

Triad Combat will be headlined by a nine-round heavyweight showdown between former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir and two-time heavyweight boxing title challenger Kubrat “The Cobra” Pulev. In the co-main event, fellow UFC export Matt Mitrione battles veteran pugilist Alexander “The Great” Flores across seven rounds of action.

The event, available on FITE pay-per-view (PPV), will also feature musical guest Metallica.