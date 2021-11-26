Live: Triller weigh-in video for Triad Combat ‘Pulev vs Mir’

Triller Fight Club will host the live and official weigh-in event for Triad Combat “Pulev vs. Mir” this afternoon (Fri., Nov. 26, 2021) at 1 p.m. ET in the embedded video above, featuring heavyweight headliners Kubrat Pulev and Frank Mir from inside the Renaissance Dallas Hotel in (you guessed it) Dallas, Texas.

What is Triad Combat?

The promotion cals it a “revolutionary, new combat team sport which incorporates boxing and MMA rules in an aggressive, fast-paced manner with the fighters competing in a specially designed triangular ring over two-minute rounds featuring professional boxers competing against professional mixed martial arts fighters.”

Below are the official Triller weigh-in text results:

Kubrat Pulev vs. Frank Mir

Heavyweights – Nine Rounds Alexander Flores vs. Matt Mitrione

Heavyweights – Seven Rounds Michael Seals vs. Mike Perry

Middleweights – Seven Rounds Brian Vera vs. Derek Campos

Welterweights – Seven Rounds Scott Sigmon vs. Albert Tumenov

Middleweights – Seven Rounds Angelina Hoffschneider vs. Alexa Culp

Featherweights – Five Rounds Harry Gigliotti vs. Jacob Thrall

Featherweights – Five Rounds

Triad Combat will be headlined by a nine-round heavyweight showdown between former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir and two-time heavyweight boxing title challenger Kubrat “The Cobra” Pulev. In the co-main event, fellow UFC export Matt Mitrione battles veteran pugilist Alexander “The Great” Flores across seven rounds of action.

The event, available on FITE pay-per-view (PPV), will also feature musical guest Metallica.