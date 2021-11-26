Kevin Holland is moving to welterweight

After a rough couple of fights in the 185-pound weight class, including his controversial “No Contest” against Kyle Daukaus, UFC motormouth Kevin Holland is dropping to welterweight, a place he competed earlier in his MMA career for both XKO and LFA.

“Trailblazer” revealed the news on his official Instagram page.

Holland (21-7, 1 NC) made his mark on Season 2 of Dana White’s “Contender Series” back in June 2018, but didn’t really catch anyone’s attention until his stunning, knockout victory over longtime contender Ronaldo Souza at UFC 2020.

Unfortunately it’s been all downhill from there.

Consecutive losses to middleweight contenders Derek Brunson and Marvin Vettori paved the way for his Daukaus bout last October, and despite the wonky finish (more on that here), Holland admitted to losing the fight.

Holland is currently ranked No. 12 at 185 pounds but may not find a spot in the welterweight Top 15 until he can secure a win over a formidable opponent.