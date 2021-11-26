Pic: UFC Vegas 45 poster drops for ‘Lewis vs Daukaus’ on Dec. 18

Signing off 2021 with a bang! The poster for the final UFC event of the year is here! Lewis v Daukaus pic.twitter.com/EYVUODNgeR

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 265-pound contender Derrick Lewis will look to blast his way back into the win column — and preserve his spot in the Top 5 — when he collides with up-and-coming heavyweight bruiser Chris Daukaus in the UFC Vegas 45 main event on Dec. 18 inside APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Now they have an official poster.

Lewis (25-8, 1 NC) watched his four-fight win streak go up in smoke at the hands (and feet) of current interim titleholder Ciryl Gane. Prior to his “Bon Gamin” loss, “The Black Beast” smashed his way through the likes of Curtis Blaydes and Aleksei Oleynik, among others.

Daukaus (12-3) remains undefeated since crossing over from Cage Fury Fighting Championships back in summer 2020. The Philadelphian already holds a 4-0 record inside the Octagon and is fresh off his destruction of Shamil Abdurakhimov at UFC 266.

A victory over Lewis would serve as a direct flight to title contention.

Also throwing hands on the UFC Vegas 45 fight card are welterweight title hopefuls Belal Muhammad and Stephen Thompson. Elsewhere in the lineup, longtime veteran Angela Hill returns to strawweight action opposite Amanda Lemos.

For the current UFC Vegas 45 fight card and lineup click here.