Prayers for Diego Sanchez: COVID-stricken ‘Nightmare’ reveals blood clots in both lungs

UFC welterweight veteran Diego Sanchez said he was “healing” and expected to be back on his feet in “three days” after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

That was Nov. 20.

Fast-forward to Nov. 26 and the 39 year-old “Nightmare” has taken a turn for the worse, revealing pneumonia and blood clots in both lungs.

“Pneumonia, Covid, never give up,” Sanchez wrote on Twitter. “Blood clots now! Covid is no motha fuckin joke. I’m going thru it but I can’t say I’m sold on the vax at the current moment in time.”

Here’s a closer look:

“Low oxygen numbers and pneumonia,” Sanchez explained. “This has been some tying times. Didn’t even get a saltine cracker today.”

I miss the old days when the worst thing in Diego’s life was Joshua Fabia.

Sanchez (30-13) has not competed since a unanimous decision loss to Jake Matthews at UFC 253 back in Sept. 2020. “The Nightmare” parted ways with UFC in the wake of his defeat but was expected to resume his combat sports career in the bare-knuckle arena.

His future at this stage, however, remains uncertain.