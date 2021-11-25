Bryce Mitchell is dropping a hot mixtape, fighting Edson Barboza

“Thug Nasty” is coming back, and he’s bringing some heat in the form of a mixtape.

Bryce Mitchell hasn’t been able to fight for over a year now due to a broken hand sustained in his gutsy decision win over Andre Fili back in October of 2020. But these days of drought are about to be over as numerous sources confirmed that Mitchell and Edson Barboza have verbally agreed to face off in a featherweight fight on March 6th, 2022

Also news of interest to Mitchell fans: Bryce will be dropping a mixtape to kick off December, a little something he worked on while rehabbing his injury.

“I’m dropping a mixtape.” he said on a recent episode of the MMA Hour. “It’s just going to be some Thug Nasty stuff, brother. I’m absolutely serious. I’ve had a long time off and I rap on my way to the gym and back a lot. I’ve been making these songs and I’m dropping them on my YouTube channel. Next Wednesday, I’m dropping the album. It’s 7 [tracks], one for every day of the week.”

“I had a bunch of dreams about different things and I just really thought about it. It was just something I wanted to do and I’m tired of making raps but just keeping them to myself. I want to make it public … I’m ready to release it.”

Mitchell sits undefeated at 14-0 MMA, 5-0 MMA yet is still largely knows as ‘that fighter that destroyed his balls with a power drill.’ A win over the always tough Barboza may not help him completely shed that image, but it could nudge him into the 145 pound top ten rankings. Mitchell is currently ranked #11, while Barboza sits at #10.

Barboza is 22-10 in MMA with 26 of those fights coming in the UFC (for a 16-10 record). The longtime UFC veteran moved down to featherweight in 2020 and has since gone 2-2 with wins over Makwan Amirkhani and Shane Burgos, and losses to Dan Ige and Giga Chikadze.

At the moment, the UFC’s upcoming March 6th card doesn’t have a location or designation, with word behind the scenes being the UFC is trying to set it up as a return to the UK. That’s all very much in question as Europe is currently in the midst of yet another COVID-19 wave and the UK is once again implementing travel restrictions in the hopes of avoiding more lockdowns. But who knows what things will look like by the time we get to 2022?