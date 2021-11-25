Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Kamaru Usman has proven his grit inside the Octagon on several occasions, but even making it into the cage on UFC 268 was an accomplishment in itself. While on The Full Send Podcast, the Welterweight kingpin revealed that he broke his hand three weeks prior to his second grudge match vs. Colby Covington.

On the @fullsendpodcast Kamaru Usman says he broke his right hand 3 weeks before #UFC268 #MMATwitter pic.twitter.com/jXyZYBZiJQ — Alex Weber (@AlexWeberMMA) November 24, 2021

“Yeah, I broke it before the fight,” Usman revealed. “Yeah, I broke it three weeks before, and I didn’t throw it a day until the fight. I didn’t throw it until right in the backstage, when you warm up before the fight. I didn’t throw my right hand for three weeks ... I broke it on someone’s head, Justin Gaethje.”

I would expect Covington to declare the above FAKE NEWS! and demand x-rays within the next 48 hours.

Injured hand or not, Usman further solidified his legacy at UFC 268, knocking Covington down twice en route to a unanimous decision win. At the moment, there is no clear-cut next challenger for Usman’s title, though Leon Edwards likely has the best argument. Meanwhile, Covington is also unbooked, but he’s targeting ex-roomie Jorge Masvidal next.

Insomnia

A bit of boxing sparring to liven up your Wednesday night!

It all starts in the gym



(via @ShakurStevenson) pic.twitter.com/kSodfWSJtG — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) November 25, 2021

Per the big man himself, there were negotiations for Fedor Emelianenko vs. Shane Carwin in 2016.

October 2016 supposedly it had chance of being booked & Fight Nights team were working on it for Fight Night 56, asked me make a call out video.



No one wants to make a video calling out Fedor, including me. I only referred to him as one of the GOAT’s & it would be an honor. — Shane Carwin (@ShaneCarwin) November 23, 2021

The most important news of the night:

Bryce Mitchell tells @arielhelwani that he's dropping a Thug Nasty 7-song mixtape next week on his YouTube. Yes, for real.



"I'm tired of making raps but just keeping them to myself. I want to make it public." #themmahour — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) November 24, 2021

Jared Gooden is looking to replace Matt Brown vs. Bryan Barberena.

Apologies to Michelle Waterson, but this clip is too funny not to post.

I bet you guys didn’t know that in Halle Berry’s new film she’s actually playing Michelle Waterson pic.twitter.com/RIRzeX7Pcx — FFJ MMA (@fufujan1) November 24, 2021

Standing in front of Alex Pereira is an atrociously bad idea. That’s not a man to get hit by ...

Pad flow with Alex Pereira. pic.twitter.com/A020CrC7sx — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) November 24, 2021

Uriah Hall is calling for a match up vs. Darren Till, and well, I’d watch it! Till may still be recovering from his knee injury, however.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Sometimes, front kicks don’t really hurt at all. Other times, they’ll absolutely ruin your day!

Lohanna Correia finishes Ketlelin Thais with a beautiful front kick to the liver and punches in R3. Always deceptively lethal in full motion. Shouts to Kikuno#FavelaKombat35 pic.twitter.com/yfUoEtWJhU — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 22, 2021

SUMO!

Day11: 8-2 Sekiwake Mitakeumi (L) vs 5-5 Takayasu. TY has a big 18-8 matchup lead on MTU, but times are changing. #kyushubasho2021 pic.twitter.com/aLZas9GZfC — Sumo Soul 相撲魂 (@TheSumoSoul) November 24, 2021

Day11 Two resurgent rikishi keep an eye on. Ura (L) vs Abi. A is one behind in yūshō race, U is already KK. I hope the loser just got caught at a bad angle and his knee and or ankle is fine. #Kyushubasho2021 pic.twitter.com/eBb3T3MHcA — Sumo Soul 相撲魂 (@TheSumoSoul) November 24, 2021

One can only wonder what exactly is the background to this clip, though the lesson is clear: don’t throw crap punches!

Random Land

A sweet bowling trick shot:

Midnight Music: The great John Coltrane was the soundtrack to both tonight’s baking and Midnight Mania-ing. Happy Thanksgiving, y’all!

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.