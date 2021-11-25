 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Midnight Mania! Kamaru Usman broke his hand on Justin Gaethje’s skull three weeks before UFC 268

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
/ new
UFC 268: Usman v Covington 2 Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Kamaru Usman has proven his grit inside the Octagon on several occasions, but even making it into the cage on UFC 268 was an accomplishment in itself. While on The Full Send Podcast, the Welterweight kingpin revealed that he broke his hand three weeks prior to his second grudge match vs. Colby Covington.

“Yeah, I broke it before the fight,” Usman revealed. “Yeah, I broke it three weeks before, and I didn’t throw it a day until the fight. I didn’t throw it until right in the backstage, when you warm up before the fight. I didn’t throw my right hand for three weeks ... I broke it on someone’s head, Justin Gaethje.”

I would expect Covington to declare the above FAKE NEWS! and demand x-rays within the next 48 hours.

Injured hand or not, Usman further solidified his legacy at UFC 268, knocking Covington down twice en route to a unanimous decision win. At the moment, there is no clear-cut next challenger for Usman’s title, though Leon Edwards likely has the best argument. Meanwhile, Covington is also unbooked, but he’s targeting ex-roomie Jorge Masvidal next.

Insomnia

A bit of boxing sparring to liven up your Wednesday night!

Per the big man himself, there were negotiations for Fedor Emelianenko vs. Shane Carwin in 2016.

The most important news of the night:

Jared Gooden is looking to replace Matt Brown vs. Bryan Barberena.

Apologies to Michelle Waterson, but this clip is too funny not to post.

Standing in front of Alex Pereira is an atrociously bad idea. That’s not a man to get hit by ...

Uriah Hall is calling for a match up vs. Darren Till, and well, I’d watch it! Till may still be recovering from his knee injury, however.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Sometimes, front kicks don’t really hurt at all. Other times, they’ll absolutely ruin your day!

SUMO!

One can only wonder what exactly is the background to this clip, though the lesson is clear: don’t throw crap punches!

Random Land

A sweet bowling trick shot:

Midnight Music: The great John Coltrane was the soundtrack to both tonight’s baking and Midnight Mania-ing. Happy Thanksgiving, y’all!

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...