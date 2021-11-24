Calvin Kattar vs Giga Chikadze headlines UFC Vegas 46 on Jan. 15

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently booked featherweight boxer Calvin Kattar against 145-pound “Ninja” Giga Chikadze for the upcoming UFC Vegas 46 main event on ESPN+ on Sat., Jan. 15, 2022, inside APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The promotion announced the booking on Wednesday.

Kattar (22-5) has not seen action since his near-death experience against former champion Max Holloway in the UFC on ABC event back in January. “The Boston Finisher” is 6-3 under the UFC banner with four knockouts.

Chikadze (14-2) is currently ranked three sports below Kattar at No. 8 and is mad as hell about it. “Ninja” has put together an impressive nine-fight winning streak, including last August’s destruction of Edson Barboza.

Also scheduled for the Jan. 15 fight card is the bantamweight battle between Saidyokub Kakhramonov and Brian Kelleher. Elsewhere in the lineup, Katlyn Chookagian and Jennifer Maia throw hands in the flyweight division, while Ramiz Brahimaj and Court McGee collide at 170 pounds.

Stay tuned for more UFC fight announcements in the coming days.