UFC Vegas 43 medical suspensions: Miesha Tate facing six-month sit for broken nose

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate will have lots of time to contemplate her next move, thanks to a potential six-month medical suspension handed down from Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC).

“Cupcake” was battered and bruised en route to a five-round unanimous decision loss to Ketlen Vieira as part of the UFC Vegas 43 MMA event last weekend in “Sin City,” evening her record to 1-1 since coming out of retirement earlier this year.

That’s not all.

Here are the rest of the UFC Vegas 43 medial suspensions from MixedMartialArts.com, helpfully compiled by MMA Fighting:

Miesha Tate: Must have bilateral nose fractures and superior nasal septal fracture cleared by an ear, nose and throat doctor or no contest until May 20; suspended at minimum until Jan. 5 with no contact until Dec. 21.

Sean Brady: suspended until Dec. 21 with no contact until Dec. 12 for bilateral small lacerations under both eyes.

Joanne Wood: Must have left hand X-ray, if positive, needs orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until May 20; suspended at minimum until Dec. 21 with no contact until Dec. 12 for hard fight.

Rani Yahya: suspended until Dec. 21 with no contact until Dec. 12 for laceration under left eye.

Kyung Ho Kang: suspended until Dec. 12 with no contact until Dec. 5.

Adrian Yanez: Must have right hand X-ray, if positive, needs orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until May 20; suspended at minimum until Dec. 21 with no contact until Dec. 12.

Davey Grant: suspended until Dec. 21 with no contact until Dec. 12 for laceration on nose.

Tucker Lutz: suspended until Dec. 21 with no contact until Dec. 12.

Rafa Garcia: Must have right hand and right elbow X-ray, if positive, needs orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until May 20; suspended at minimum until Dec. 21 with no contact until Dec. 12.

Natan Levy: Must have bilateral foot X-rays, if positive, needs orthopedic doctor clearance and must have dental evaluation for No. 8 and No. 9 teeth issue; suspended at minimum until Dec. 21 with no contact until Dec. 12.

Lupita Godinez: Must have right knee X-ray, if positive, needs orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until May 20.

Cody Durden: Must have nasal bones X-ray, if positive, needs ear, nose and throat or maxillofacial doctor clearance or no contest until May 20; suspended at minimum until Dec. 21 with no contact until Dec. 12.

Aori Qileng: suspended until Dec. 21 with no contact until Dec. 12.

Sean Soriano: suspended until Dec. 21 with no contact until Dec. 12.

Sam Hughes: suspended until Dec. 21 with no contact until Dec. 12.

Just a quick reminder: Fighters often return to action much quicker once doctors give them the green light. The lengthy suspensions are just a precaution in most cases. In addition, not all injuries are recorded during the post-fight examination and often times surface in follow-up tests.

