Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live stream press conference video

Social media sensation Jake Paul will battle up-and-coming boxer and part-time reality show personality Tommy Fury atop the “One Will Fall” pay-per-view (PPV) boxing event inside AMALIE Arena in Tampa, Fla., on Sat., Dec. 18, 2021.

To help fans get hyped for next month’s event, which takes place just one week after UFC 269: “Oliveira vs. Poirier,” the gang at Showtime Sports has brought together Paul and Fury for a special pre-fight press conference today (Nov. 24) LIVE from the UK.

The live stream begins promptly at 10 a.m. ET in the embedded video above. Note: Fury will be live onstage fielding questions and Paul will join via webcam, since flying “The Problem Child” overseas for a media event during a holiday week costs beaucoup bucks.

Fury managed to finagle the Paul fight — thanks to some conveniently positioned cameras — just moments after the YouTube star was able to outlast Tyron Woodley back in August. Now they’ll get to settle their imaginary score and move on to bigger and better things.