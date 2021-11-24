UFC 269: Dustin Poirier teases jump to 170 with victory over Charles Oliveira

Dustin Poirier has an opportunity to cap off an amazing year — which includes consecutive victories (and consecutive big-money paydays) over Conor McGregor — by defeating Charles Oliveira and capturing the lightweight strap at UFC 269 next month in Las Vegas.

But don’t expect “The Diamond” to chase any 155-pound records.

“I feel good. I’m having fun. If anything, I’ll go up. I’ll probably go to 170, if anything,” Poirier told MMA Junkie. “But no, honestly, my goal isn’t to try to have the most successful title defenses. I don’t know. We’ll see. One day at a time. I can’t look, none of that is even a reality until December 11th happens and I get my hand raised. I have to do that first before we can even go into these conversations because I don’t know what’s next. I live my life one day at a time, man; a quarter-mile at a time.”

Other lightweights have moved to 170 pounds to mixed results.

That’s a list that includes McGregor and Nate Diaz. among others, so even with a trip north — prompted by the promotion’s refusal to do this — Poirier is likely to see some of the same familiar faces he did at lightweight, minus the grueling weight cut to 155 pounds.

